Fugitive UConn student grew up on same street at Adam Lanza

Manfredonia was final seen Sunday on surveillance video strolling on railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pa., the Courant reported. He had a duffle bag that authorities stated may include objects that he could have swiped in a latest house invasion, together with three shotguns and a pistol.

Manfredonia is a fugitive within the machete killing of 62-year-old Ted DeMers, of Willington, Conn. He is also believed to have killed his personal highschool pal, Nicholas Eisele, 23, on Sunday about 70 miles away in Derby, police say.

Connecticut State Police pleaded at a information briefing Tuesday for Manfredonia to show himself in.

“We want you to be able to tell your story,” Lt. John Aiello stated. “We are hear to listen to you. Your parents, your friends, all of us back here in Connecticut want a peaceful end to this.”

Manfredonia took an Uber to a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, not removed from the New Jersey border, Pennsylvania State Police stated Tuesday.

Manfredonia, who’s believed to be armed with a number of weapons stolen throughout the house invasion in Willington, was final seen sporting a white T-shirt and darkish shorts and carrying a big duffel bag. Police have circulated a photograph of an individual matching his description strolling alongside railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg.

Lt. John Aiello, of the Connecticut State Police, addressed the suspect throughout a press convention.

“Your family has hired an attorney on your behalf and your rights will be safeguarded … Please call 911, let us know where you are, we want to resolve this in a safe way. Please call us, we are waiting here to listen to you.”

