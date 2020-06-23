Fugaku, the world’s fastest computer, is researching spread of Covid-19

Fugaku can carry out greater than 415 quadrillion (or 415,000 trillion) computations a second, making it 2.eight occasions quicker than Summit, the supercomputer constructed by IBM (IBM) which beforehand held the prime spot.
The modern expertise developed for Fugaku will hopefully “contribute to major advances on difficult social challenges such as Covid-19,” Satoshi Matsuoka, director of the Riken Center for Computational Science, mentioned in a press release.
The Japanese supercomputer is already getting used on an experimental foundation for analysis on Covid-19, together with on diagnostics, therapeutics, and simulations of the spread of the virus, Riken mentioned in a press release in April. Fugaku — which is another name for Mount Fuji — is scheduled to be working at full capability subsequent 12 months.
Powered by chips from SoftBank-owned (SFTBY SOFTBANK) Arm, the Japanese supercomputer knocked Summit into second place. Sierra, one other US-built system, took third place, and two supercomputers developed by Chinese nationwide analysis institutes, Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe-2A, rounded out the prime 5.