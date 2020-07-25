Fuenlabrada confirm 12 more positives for COVID-19 | Football News





The Fuenlabrada team have actually remained in quarantine at the Hotel Finisterre in La Coruna

Spanish 2nd department group Fuenlabrada have actually verified 12 more favorable tests for COVID-19, bringing the overall variety of cases at the club to 28.

Fuenlabrada’s last Spanish 2nd department match of the season versus Deportivo La Coruna was delayed on Monday after numerous gamers checked favorable.

Of the most recent 12, 8 were from the first-team team and training personnel that is presently separated in A Coruna, while 4 were brand-new cases found in Madrid where the club is based.

A club declaration stated: “Fuenlabrada wish to reveal our extensive discomfort and issue after the most recent round of PCR tests revealed an overall of 28 favorable cases.

“There is an overall of 12 brand-new cases.

“Four of the brand-new cases remain in Madrid and they have not had any contact considering that the match versus Elche on July 17.

“The other eight new cases have been giving negative results since Saturday the 18th and, despite being isolated in their rooms for the last six days, they have tested positive today.”

The club included that a person gamer who was hospitalised on Friday remained in a steady condition with “non-serious symptoms”.

Following the last round of matches on Monday, Fuenlabrada were left requiring a draw to jump back into 6th location and clinch a playoff-promotion berth.

The club stated they would assess the next actions to be taken and likewise go over the matter with La Liga authorities.