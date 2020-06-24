FuboTV will get ESPN and other Disney channels starting this summer

FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling out the missing link which could make it one of the better over-the-top live TV streaming services designed for sports fans. It had been great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it features a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTV’s $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with usage of many other Disney Television Studios channels.

Here’s the complete listing of channels being added to the conventional plan:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3

SEC Network, ACC Network

ABC, ABC News Live

FX, FXX

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD

Freeform

National Geographic

With ESPN now element of FuboTV’s offering, the company boasts that it has 100 percent coverage for tennis matches and live NFL games, and more US and international soccer than any other streaming service. If you want other sports, it also claims that through these newly added channels and the others (some that are available through channel add-ons to your plan), you’ll get usage of plenty of college football games, golf matches, college basketball, UFC wrestling, international sports, as well as all the sports news and talk shows on ESPN’s channels.

FuboTV hasn’t announced how much it will cost to gain usage of international channels, though its current International Sports Plus add-on costs $5.99 per month.