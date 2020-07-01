FuboTV increases monthly subscription to $65

FuboTELEVISION is the latest virtual TV service to introduce a sharp subscription fee hike, not long after YouTube TV announced that it was drastically increasing its subscription fees to $65 monthly.

FuboTV’s family bundle is increasing from $60 to $65 a month. Existing clients who subscribe to Fubo’s standard plans are being automatically moved to Fubo’s family bundle (which includes three simultaneous streams, Cloud DVR Plus, and 500 hours of DVR space), and certainly will see their bills go from $55 to the newest $65 each month price.

Existing clients of the conventional plan can opt from the move, however they have to call support. If they choose to do so, both existing and new FuboTV customers can sign up for the company’s standard plan for a brand new price of $60 monthly — a $5 increase from the present plan.

“We moved customers from the Standard plan to the Family bundle to provide more value (500 hrs DVR up from 30 hrs, a third stream),” a spokesperson told The Verge.

“We need to remove other channels and adjust subscription prices”

Quite somewhat is changing at FuboTV in the coming weeks. The virtual TV service is receiving various Disney channels as part of a multi-year deal, including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, ABC News Live, FX, FXX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. The service is also set to lose a number of WarnerMedia channels, however, including TNT and TBS. Deadline reports that WarnerMedia and FuboTV couldn’t come to an agreement. As of July 1st, TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Español and CNN International are required to perhaps not be available.

“Sometimes to help us bring you new channels at the best value, and to deliver premium features like live sports in 4K, we need to remove other channels and adjust subscription prices,” the e-mail reads. “Turner networks will be leaving FuboTV as of July 1, 2020, and subscription prices will be changing.”

Price hikes on virtual streaming services frequently happen when those distributors make agreements to carry more channels. Fubo last increased the buying price of its standard plan in March 2019, going from $45 to $55 monthly. Google made recent agreements to carry WarnerMedia premium channels like HBO and Cinemax, along with several networks from ViacomCBS like Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. Critics speculated that because those deals were being made, and YouTube TV doesn’t have an a-la-carte option — meaning options to purchase a plan without a number of the networks continued YouTube TELEVISION — price hikes were imminent. That turned out to be true for both YouTube TELEVISION and FuboTV.

Update July 1st, 8:47am: The story has been updated to include new information from FuboTV concerning the price changes.