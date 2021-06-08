FTX CEO on his company's $210M deal with TSM and what sets his crypto exchange apart from others
FTX CEO on his company's $210M deal with TSM and what sets his crypto exchange apart from others

Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman spoke with Sam Bankman-Fried FTX CEO on the $210 million naming-rights deal with TSM and the cryptocurrency exchange space.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR