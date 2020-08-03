FTC probes Twitter over ad targeting practices By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters The Twitter logo design and stock rates are revealed above the flooring of the New York Stock Exchange soon after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is penetrating Twitter Inc (NYSE:-RRB- for declared infractions of a law that avoids the social media network from utilizing individual information offered security functions to target advertisements, the business divulged on Monday.

In a regulative filing, Twitter stated it got a draft FTC problem declaring infractions in between 2013 and 2019.

Twitter stated it approximates possible loss of in between $150 million and $250 million in settlement charges, and has actually currently tape-recorded $150 countless that quote in accrual associated to the claims.

