Frustrated Australians liken travel bans to North Korean diktats

When Jody discovered that her granny was terminally ill, her very first idea was to fly back to the UK. But as a long-term Australian resident she was prohibited from leaving the nation owing to coronavirus travel limitations and her ask for an exemption on thoughtful premises was denied.

“My grandmother has been such an instrumental part of my life, I just want the chance to say goodbye and for my children to say goodbye,” stated the British- born mom of 2, who did not desire her complete name revealed as she appeals versus the choice.

Jody is among countless Australian citizens who have actually had their ask for a travel exemption turned down under what critics stated were the world’s hardest Covid -19 travel guidelines, more normal of North Korea than a liberal democracy.

Apart from prohibiting citizens and people from leaving the nation, the conservative federal government has actually closed its borders to non-residents and executed caps of 4,000 travelers on the variety of expats allowed to return weekly.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, stated the procedures were required to deal with a break out of Covid -19 in Victoria, which was triggered by breaches in Australia’s hotel quarantine system for returning citizens.