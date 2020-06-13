Fruit, vegetable prices up in Armenia: statistics – Panorama

Consumer prices in Armenia rose by 1.2% in May 2020 from May 2019 and by 0.1% from April 2012, the latest official statistics show. According to the data published by the State Statistical Committee, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 1.0% in May 2020 to equate to May 2019 and dropped by 0.2% agains April of the ongoing year.

Fruit prices increased by 13.8% last month contrary to the same month of 2019, and by 15.3% against April 2020. Prices of veggies rose by 3.7% in May this year to compare with April 2019, and by 15.3% from April 2020.