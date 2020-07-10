Fruit, vegetable prices up in Armenia – Panorama

Prices for meals and non-alcoholic drinks elevated by 0.2% in Armenia in June from the identical interval of the earlier month and three.5% from May of the continued yr.

According to the newest information revealed by the Statistical Committee, prices of greens grew by 4.6% in June this yr to check with June 2019, and dropped by 22.0% from May 2020.

Fruit prices elevated by 14.2% in June in opposition to the identical month of final yr, and by 4.1% in opposition to May of the continued yr.