Frontline health worker couple host makeshift wedding ceremony in hospital after being forced to postpone due to coronavirus

A couple who’ve each been engaged on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak have hosted makeshift wedding ceremony in hospital after they have been forced to postpone their nuptials.

Paramedic Nathan Judge and healthcare assistant Charlotte Medcalf have been supposed to get married on 30 May after he proposed on a visit to Las Vegas.

But when the coronavirus outbreak struck, and one among their suppliers pulled out of the wedding, they’d to cancel.

“Because of the Government’s advice we knew that we would have to cancel the wedding,” stated Judge, who added that they’d spent two years planning the wedding.

Judge defined that as a result of he’d been so busy with work, when the day of the wedding was approaching, he nearly forgot about it.

“I didn’t really think about it until the day before, but when we realised we had been due to be married the next day, we were really disappointed,” he stated.

So Judge deliberate a particular shock for his fiance, contacting the florist and asking them to recreate her bouquet and asking the wedding caterer to ship what would have been their starter and dessert to the hospital so they might get pleasure from it after their shifts.

Judge additionally placed on his wedding jacket.

“She loved it, there were tears of happiness in her eyes,” he stated of Medcalf’s response.

“Her work colleagues had put up pictures of us around and we ate the same food we would have on the wedding day.”

Judge additionally revealed how the maid of honour gathered a lot of their friends to file video messages for Medcalf, telling her they have been sorry they couldn’t be there.

“We have never had so many flowers in the house,” Judge added.

“It was really romantic. We had quite a nice day. It’s such a shame we couldn’t celebrate with family and friends.”

The couple have postponed their wedding till 2021.