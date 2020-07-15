That was March. Three months later, hawaii had “done a full 180, from worst to first,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Now, the rates of disease, hospitalizations or deaths have plummeted in New York and many states — paving just how for full economic reopenings.

Here’s how some states have helped get coronavirus in order — and what they’re doing to make sure it stays like that:

Connecticut

How much the state has improved:

Connecticut has consistently had one of the lowest rates of transmission (R numbers) of any state in the country. An R number represents how many people each infected person is likely to go on and infect, normally.

Connecticut has an R number of about 0.90 . That means fewer and fewer individuals are getting infected in hawaii.

And the number of new deaths has plummeted since April 26, when the seven-day average of daily deaths was 113. That number has stayed below 5 every day since July 2, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

How they tried to get their numbers down:

Connecticut started mandating face masks statewide on April 20.

How they’re planning to keep a lid on the virus:

Even though Connecticut had some of the best numbers in the world, Gov. Ned Lamont decided not to move forward with Phase 3 reopening plans on July 6. That meant bars will remain closed, and restaurants must stay at 50% capacity.

“Look, I like a beer at the bar as much as the next person. I know how frustrating this can be,” Lamont said. “But right now, with this pandemic flaring up in a majority of other states, this is not the time to take a risk.”

Lamont also said hawaii would postpone on allowing outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

New York

How much the state improved:

New York started Phase 2 of its reopening on May 29, allowing office-based work, in-store retail shopping and some barbershop services to resume in a lot of the state.

And between May 29 and July 10, average daily new cases in New York state has dropped about 55% — from about 1,447 new cases a day to 651 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

What New York state did:

On March 20, as Covid-19 was spiraling out of control in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all employees of nonessential businesses must stay home . It was one of the earliest shutdown mandates in the country.

“If someone is unhappy, if somebody wants to blame someone, or complain about someone, blame me. There is no one else who is responsible for this decision,” Cuomo said that day. “This is not life as usual. And accept it and realize it and deal with it.”

And at a time when testing was scarce in the united states, New York tried to ramp up capabilities by itself. With FDA approval, New York state announced on March 13 it could authorize 28 public and private labs to start testing for coronavirus — the first state to achieve this.

“We’re hunting positives,” Cuomo said in March. “We’re hunting positives so we can isolate them and reduce the spread.”

New Yorkers tuned into Cuomo’s daily briefings for updates on the herpes virus and how to remain secure and safe. During his 111th and final daily briefing on June 19, Cuomo said the state had opted “ from worst to first .”

He credited residents who followed guidance, stayed home, and wore masks when they had to head out in public.

How they’re planning to stay the course:

As a favorite tourist destination, New York is trying to prevent visitors from spreading the virus. So anyone from the state where coronavirus is surging must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average,” the governor’s office said.

“Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete mandatory quarantine,” the governor’s office said.

New York also released concrete metrics for when to allow schools to reopen , and when classes would require to go virtual if the situation gets worse.

While some have accused Cuomo of prematurely taking a victory lap , the governor’s web site stresses the fight just isn’t over:

“Coronavirus is still active in New York,” the top of the website reads. “We have to be smart. Wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance in public.”

Massachusetts

How much hawaii improved:

Massachusetts started reopening on May 25. But since then, the rate of new cases has gone down, maybe not up.

Between May 25 and July 10, the rate of daily new cases in Massachusetts has dropped by 75%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Between April 15 and July 14, Covid-19 hospitalizations have dropped by about 84% , and the rate of new deaths has dropped by about 95%, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Health.

How they helped quell coronavirus:

It also enacted a mask mandate before most other states did, on May 6. But unlike some states, the mandate in Massachusetts also applies to outdoor public areas where it might not be possible to stay 6 feet away from the others.

How they’re planning to keep Covid-19 in order:

Massachusetts is doubling down on testing to try to snuff out coronavirus in the state.

This month, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a “Stop the Spread” testing initiative that will last until mid-August.

The effort will concentrate on eight communities where the rates of Covid-19 are greater than the statewide average.

“The goal of this initiative is to provide widespread asymptomatic testing in an easy-to-access location within these communities” to help stop community spread, Baker said.

And Massachusetts is aiming to resume classroom education this fall — but with face masks and distancing rules

“Students in grade 2 and above are required to wear a mask/face covering that covers their nose and mouth,” according to initial guidance from the state education department . The same applies to teachers and workers.

For those unable to wear a mask, face shields may be used. And mask breaks should occur throughout the day if there’s sufficient distancing or ventilation.

New Jersey

How the state has improved:

New Jersey was hit hard early in this pandemic, with hospitalizations and deaths soaring. The state has got the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths per capita: 175 per 100,000 people

But now, New Jersey is among just a number of states on course to contain Covid-19, according to CovidActNow.org , which tracks each state in four key areas: the disease rate, the test positivity rate, hospital capacity and contact tracing ability.

While testing has increased, the rate of new cases has decreased. New Jersey now has a test positivity rate of about 1.3%

And the rate of transmission (Rt) is about 0.91 , which means fewer and fewer people are getting infected.

How New Jersey helped changed its course:

— The closure of most schools and universities starting on March 18

— The closure of most casinos, racetracks, theaters and gyms

— The closure of all nonessential retail, recreational and entertainment companies after 8 p.m. each day

New Jersey was the initial state to issue a mask mandate, back on April 8.

Businesses must definitely provide masks to employees and deny entry to any customer who refuse to wear them within the business. Those riding public transit in the state should also wear face masks.

New Jersey also joined forces with New York and Connecticut on requiring visitors from hot-spot states to quarantine for 14 days.

How New Jersey is attempting to keep Covid-19 in order:

Officials are urging residents maybe not to get complacent because the numbers have improved.

“Our rate of transmission is in a good place today, but only a week ago … it was above 1.0,” the governor said Monday.

“And if we change course, it’s going to not only rise, but so will the number of positive test results, so will the number of hospitalizations, and so will the number, sadly, of residents who pass.”

Vermont

How well the state is doing:

How they helped keep their numbers low:

Contact tracing has steadily improved in Vermont — from an average of 2.7 contacts made per case in April to 4.8 contacts made per case in June.

As of the other day, “2,469 contacts have been identified,” the Vermont Department of Health said.

“172 contacts became a COVID-19 case. This means that this group of people knew to stay home, and likely did not spread the virus further.”

How they’re planning to keep Covid-19 in order:

When schools reopen this fall, “All staff and students are required to wear facial coverings while in the building, as well as outside where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” according to guidance issued last month by state health and education officials . That guidance could change prior to the school year starts.

And despite having the lowest test positivity rate in the united kingdom, Vermont’s state of emergency will be extended for yet another month, Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday.

“It’s the vehicle we need to keep certain protections in place (and) control outbreaks as they come up, so we can keep the economy open and manage this ongoing crisis,” Scott said.

“As long as the data stays consistent, we will stick with our effort to incrementally lift restrictions and get closer to a point where this order is no longer necessary.”