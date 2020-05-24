From wonky tables to broken printers: how to solve the most irritating household problems | Life and style

T he lockdown is a great chance to discover to fixing some typically broken things. Not just do a lot of us have even more time on our hands than typical, yet stores are shut so we can not conveniently change things, and numerous skilled conservators are closed, also. Prolonged distance to your personal belongings, and a keener eye on your funds, might have provided you a newly found recognition for your things and the world’s sources. These days you can discover a riches of fix-it tutorials on-line, yet right here’s where to beginning.
Fix a wonky table
Remove that little folded up cardboard wedged under one leg. You might have a couple of points around the residence that can quit a table tottering a lot, states Jay Blades, the antique furnishings conservator and the speaker of the BBC’s The RepairShop One solution could be a couple of layers of really felt “the same colour as the table. You could put that underneath to make it the correct height. Or you might have a cork coaster in your house – cut a bit to size and stick it underneath the bottom.”