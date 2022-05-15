“We will give a new impetus to the resistance movement and struggle. Large-scale actions of disobedience must start at 08:00 in the morning,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, stated at a rally in France Square.

He presented the plans for the next two days ․ On Monday, at 08:00 in the morning, the actions of disobedience, the car races will start, which will continue throughout the day. Taking into account the weather conditions, there will be no rally tomorrow, but the movement on Tuesday will get new content.

“I consider Tuesday a very important day ․ On that day at 08:00 in the morning there should be acts of disobedience in the whole capital. We have to form at least 80-100 groups, who have to leave their work and daily worries at 08:00 in the morning and have to take to the streets.

“We must have the number, the tens of thousands of gatherings that we have in the evening, in the morning to stop the whole city,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He added that a lot of work has been done in the past days of the struggle, the achievements are obvious, but they must become irreversible ․ Large-scale strikes, lesson strikes must begin, public figures in their turn must call for unification and make the struggle in the streets systematic.

“It is very possible that the actions of that disobedience will take place in the whole city on Tuesday morning, at 08:00. The actions of disobedience start in the morning, and in the evening, at 19:30, a rally will take place.

From Tuesday, we will give a new impetus to the movement. We have achieved the tasks we have set ourselves, but I say clearly, honestly, it is not enough, we need a new level of organization. “We must make the achievements we have irreversible,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan and added that there will be no retreat from the struggle, it will definitely reach its ultimate goal.