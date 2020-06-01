From Tokyo Olympics to Euro 2020, the rescheduled events for next year

India vs England Test collection (January/February)

England’s first Test tour of 2021 is to India in late winter. There are 5 Tests scheduled. (There is a limited-overs tour of India already on the calendar for September and October 2020).

Domestic cricket (April – September)

Next year’s county season ought to go forward as regular. Given that this year’s competitors is about to be shortened, it’s conceivable that the launch of The Hundred could also be pushed again to next year. No announcement about this has but been made.

World Test Championship ultimate (June 10-14)

The inaugural two-year version of the World Test Championship reaches its climax next year with a ultimate at Lord’s, set for mid June.

England vs India Test collection (Summer 2021)

On high of a spread of limited-overs excursions and collection next year, England’s huge Test engagement is a return collection in opposition to India. The dates are but to be introduced.

World T20 (October-November)

This year’s World T20 in Australia (October 18 to November 15) has not but been cancelled. Even whether it is, nonetheless, there’s one other one already scheduled for India next autumn.

The Ashes

England head Down Under for the 2021-22 Ashes tour, beginning in November.

Golf

Ryder Cup & Solheim Cup

The scramble to rearrange this year’s majors signifies that the 2020 Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for September 25-28, could possibly be postponed till next year. European and US organisers say that no resolution has but been taken. Any change to next year would have to keep away from the 2021 Solheim Cup, which is about for August 31 to September 6.

Athletics