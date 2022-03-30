According to political scientist, international expert Arthur Khachikyan, the reality arising from the situation around Ukraine is much more dangerous for Armenia than the “cold war”, because Turkey and Russia are now on the same side in many issues. “Armenian agenda. During the discussion on “Internal Solidarity, Pan-Armenian Resource” Arthur Khachikyan mentioned today ․ “It creates risks for Armenia. We need a competent government, competent diplomacy, experienced diplomats who will be able to properly build our relations with Russia, and if possible, with Turkey and the West, because we, in fact, do not have diplomacy now. “Our problems are solved by third countries.”

Arthur Khachikyan stated that today the security of Artsakh is provided by the Russian peacekeepers ․ “They can not and have no right to be involved in hostilities. Now the state of Armenia, if there is one, is no longer dealing with the issue of Artsakh. I do not see any actions that will ensure the security of the people of Artsakh. What we have seen in recent days are the first steps taken by the enemy to expel the Armenians. If the correct answer is not given to that step, it will continue. Artsakh can really evict Armenians. “The situation is suitable for the opponent for that purpose, because Russia is busy with Ukraine and is trying to draw Turkey to its side, to separate it from the West.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qS2diMgg-UQ:

Luiza SUKIASYAN