From the gray walls, a colorful corner of the family in Ijjan (Photos) | Morning:

The “Family Corner” was opened in Ijan by the efforts of the “Gyumri Center for Youth Initiatives” NGO and the UN Population Fund Armenia Office, funded by the European Union.

It aims to increase the role of men, involvement in child care և parenting, change hardened public perceptions of the role of women: men.

The head of the UN Population Fund Tsovinar Harutyunyan mentioned in his speech. “Surveys show that in recent years, the involvement of fathers in family care in Armenia, the attitude towards fatherhood in general has changed a little, but most of the respondents admit that they still play a secondary role in our families.

And the main burden of children – care, education, health issues – falls on mothers. We also want the potential of mothers to be fully used. Having a small population in Armenia, it is a luxury for us not to use everyone’s potential. This is always the advice of the UN Population Fund, it is the message to our state. “

RA Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Tatjik Stepanyan, emphasizing the role of the family in building the homeland, said that in order to have a socio-economically stable state, we can not allow a very literate lawyer or accountant to take care of a child only.

“We, as a state, are making progress in the sense that we are no longer afraid to speak out for equal rights for men and women. “We are not afraid to say that, unfortunately, we have domestic violence in our families, the first fight against which should be pushed by the community, because it is not at all shameful to reach out to a person who needs it,” said the deputy minister. He noted that state and local bodies have started to take into account the gender component when compiling budgets.

Arthur Najaryan, Chairman of the International Council of the Gyumri Center for Youth Initiatives NGO, assured in his speech that the renovated, furnished, beautifully colored family corner is more content than you.

Ijjan Family Corner Resource Center is the third in the Republic of Armenia. A year ago, such a corner was created in Gyumri, then in Vanadzor.

“The two-year activity of the centers և our experience has shown that the beneficiaries of the” Family Corner “, especially men, by visiting the center, attending trainings and fathers’ schools, have become more caring, attentive to their child, wife, family. These are just some of the goal setting shareware that you can use to create happy families. It is possible to fill the existing gap through education, which we try to provide within the framework of the services provided by the centers, “Arthur Najaryan said.

Gurgen Harutyunyan, the head of the development programs and analysis department of the RA Tavush Marzpetaran, recalled how gray the room of the Marzpetaran was, which after the renovation turned into a center with a warm environment.

“This room, months ago, was one of the darkest, saddest rooms in the administrative building of the regional administration, which for many years served as a room of the constituency commission,” said the official of the regional administration.

He also informed that the department of family, women and children rights of the regional administration is located on the second floor, that if there is close cooperation, there will be no cases of violence in Ijjan.

The official event was accompanied by an exhibition entitled “Fathers Can” by the students of the Arjik Center in Ijan. The students of the Ijan Music School also performed.

Nune AREVSHATYAN