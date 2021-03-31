From the border crisis to vaccinations: Biden's mounting challenges | Citizen by CNN
CNN’s David Chalian, John Harwood, and Gloria Borger join CNN’s Abby Phillip to discuss how President Joe Biden is handling the mounting crisis on the US-Mexico border, the push to get Americans vaccinated and other challenges in his first 100 days.

