From SZA & Ty Dolla Sign to Big Sean, Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite This Week? Vote!

This week’s supply of new music has plenty of surprises galore by everybody from SZA and Big Sean to DJ Khaled and Drake, and with numerous to pick from, Billboard desires to understand which new release is your favorite!

Is SZA’s wonderful return with some assistance from Ty Dolla $ign striking various 3 years after Ctrl? Were you living for DJ Khaled and Drake’s high-concept “Popstar” video starring none aside from Justin Bieber?

Perhaps you’re living for the genuine all-star team of increasing stars– we’re talking Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto— put together by Chloe x Halle for their “Do It” remix or Finneas‘ most current single, “What They’ll Say About Us” has you all up in your feels.

And that’s not all! Big Sean, 6ix9ine and Ozuna each dropped new bodies of work (with Detroit 2, TattleTales and ENOC, respectively), while Bryson Tiller paid tribute to R& amp; B history by tasting both SWV‘s “All Night Long” and Mary J. Blige‘s timeless “Not Gon’ Cry” on his most current single “Inhale.”

No matter which new release you’re enjoying the most today, vote in Billboard‘s main survey listed below and let your voice be heard!