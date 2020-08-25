From struggling in the 2nd division with HAL to winning I-League with Aizawl – How Eze Kingsley turned his fortunes!

Kingsley states Aizawl’s I-League winning season with a string of never ever heard prior to anecdotes …

Eze Kingsley was never ever expected to cometo India It was just after a stopped working relocation to Belgium, he chose to attempt his luckin India

When he came to Bengaluru and signed up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a group that plied their trade in the I-League 2nd Division back in those days, he was simply another face in the crowd of Africans who come to India every year in the hunt of much better potential customers. While most wind up leaving after stopping working to discover a break through, a couple of make India their house. Kingsey belongs to the latter faction.

“In August 2012, I came to India. I was told to play for a year in India and in the next season, I will go to Belgium as promised. The promise of Belgium helped me to keep going. But the move never happened. One guy went back home (Nigeria). I could not do that. I had to fight and establish myself here. I did not allow the situation to pull me down. It took some time but it is fine,” recollected Kingsley to Goal

He did spend some time to settle, a minimum of a couple of years. He comprehended that staying in Bengaluru was not assisting his cause and he moved base to Kolkata, in search of more chances.

After reaching his brand-new city, he signed up with Kalighat Milan Sangha …