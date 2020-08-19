From Manchester United Kavungal to ISL – Mashoor Shereef has made a mark

Mashoor Shereef has Chennai City coach Akbar Nawas to thank for his enhancement in the last couple of years …

Mashoor Shereef, the male, is from the football- caring district ofMalappuram Mashoor, the expert footballer, nevertheless, was made inChennai

Having matured with football all around him, in school and at the premises in the district, Mashoor’s enthusiasm for the sport is deep- rooted. In his own words, his area breathed football which played a function in creating a desire in him to keep highlighting to his college days.

He hung out with his pals at Manchester United Kavungal, a regional group that played Sevens football close to his house. There, he talked about and played the sport while coming to terms with how addicting it can actually end up being when the enthusiasm begins.

At SN College, Kannur, his coach Ganesh persuaded the child that he has the skillset to use up football as a profession. He began his profession with Arrows FC in the Chennai football league and went on to play for the similarity Air India (Mumbai) and United SC (Kolkata) prior to signing for I-League club Chennai City.

The 2017- 18 season saw him play simply 5 matches in the I-League for the Coimbatore- based group. Then came Akbar Nawas as the group’s head coach and Mashoor’s profession reached a turning point.

He had 11 …