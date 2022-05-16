From July 1, 2022, according to Article 6, Clause 4 of the RA Law on Non-Cash Transactions, payments for all types of medical services provided in medical institutions operating in Yerevan will be accepted only on non-cash basis, according to the Ministry of Health.

“According to the same article, starting from July 1, 2023, in the administrative centers of the regions of the Republic of Armenia, and from July 1, 2024, in other settlements, the payment for these health services will be made in non-cash form,” the ministry said in a statement.