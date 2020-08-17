From hospital security guard to medical student

A previous security guard has actually returned to the hospital where he utilized to work, however this time as a medical student.

Eleven years earlier, Russell Ledet, 34, was a security guard at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, studying chemistry on flashcards on his shift.

Now, the ex-Navy intelligence officer has a PhD and is working towards a joint MD/MBA at Tulane University in his home-state of Louisiana.

“It’s a dream come true,” he informed the BBC.

His story of full-circle success has actually been making headings, about a year after he increased to nationwide attention for arranging a photo of 15 black med students in front of the previous servant quarters at the Whitney Plantation, a slavery museum in Louisiana.

The photo went viral, and ever since he has actually co-founded a business called The 15 White Coats, whose objective is to raise cash for minority medical trainees. They likewise sent out poster-sized copies of the photo to schools throughout the United States to motivate the next generation of black medical professionals.

“When you go ask a black kid today what does a physician appear like, they’re going to inform you a white male. In order to modification that, they got to …