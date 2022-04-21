An annual conference entitled “From Fantastic Realism to Surrealism” was held at the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema.

According to Grigor Ordoyan, Head of the Chair of History and Theory of the University, Doctor of Arts, Professor, the promotion of scientific thought is very necessary due to the nature of the institute, which implies conducting scientific research in various branches of art.



During the session, Narine Sargsyan, Candidate of Arts, Professor, on the topic “From the diary of the Sibiu Theater Festival-28”, Doctor of Arts, Professor Grigor Ordoyan, on “Prerequisites of Fantastic Realism, Principles of Creation”, PhD, Associate Professor, Associate Professor As a precondition for fantastic realism “, Candidate of Philosophical Sciences, Associate Professor Svetlana Arzumanyan” Dadaism as a Vanguard Direction “, Candidate of Arts, Associate Professor Anush Aslibekyan Candidate, Professor Suren Hasmikyan “Free Thoughts Beyond the Unexplainable”, Senior Lecturer Lilian Hovakimyan “After all, I am a” mystic “թեկնածու Candidate of Arts, Associate Professor Arsen Arakelyan on” Wandering in Dreams “.

Vova ARZUMANYAN