From Fallujah and Aleppo to Beirut… We are the children of Hiroshima  – Middle East Monitor

On Thursday 6 August, we were preparing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. But on Tuesday, we were shocked to see a similar event to that of Hiroshima take place in Beirut, mixing symbols of destruction between the past and the present and between far and nearby cities. Burning fires have been infiltrating Arab cities, in different forms, appearing and disappearing just like clouds, leaving behind body parts for the living to collect.

Beautiful Beirut has become a disaster city; a city that is claimed by everyone but taken care of by no one. How can we distinguish between disastrous cities in countries that are no longer ours? They’re full of remnants of buildings and areas that look like pictures with fraying edges and colours wiped away leaving only ash. In Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Libya, the ruins are the same and the pictures are the same, and the people can no longer distinguish the places in which they were born or the ones they built. Buildings are partially erect, without walls or windows or doors. They’ve become hollow; standing there only to defy the force of a chemical explosion, an atomic bomb, a missile, or an aerial bombardment of hundreds of tonnes. How many Hiroshimas will we have to go through?

In Syria,…