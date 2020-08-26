From Erik Karlsson to Cody Ceci — A look at recent No. 15 overall picks from the NHL draft – TheLeafsNation

After having to usage the Maple Leafs’ leading choice in the 2020 draft to dump Patrick Marleau’s agreement, Kyle Dubas has actually traded his method back into the preliminary.

The Leafs dealt Kasperi Kapanen, Pontus Aberg, and Jesper Lindgren to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange forthe No 15 overall choice in 2020, David Warsofsky, Evan Rodrigues, and Filip Hallander.

At a look, this is a really strong trade for Dubas.

He moved a good middle-six forward in Kapanen who can be changed in the lineup by Nick Robertson in order to get a mid-first-round choice in a really deep draft, an intriguing possibility in Hallander, and he opened some much-needed cap space in the procedure.

This trade, obviously, has the prospective to end up being substantial for the Leafs depending upon what the group handles to finish with the draft choice.

While the No 15 overall slot certainly does not ensure an elite skill, there have actually been numerous excellent gamers picked because area in recent years. Let’s take a look back at the last 15 drafts to get a concept of the gamers takenat No 15.

2019– Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Last spring, the Habs had the small Cole Caufield fall on their lapat No 15. He was ranked by many outlets to be a top-10 choice however got neglected due to his size. Caufield scored 36 points in 36 video games in his freshman …