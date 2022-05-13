From earthen walls to newly built stone ․ With the support of Viva-MTS Ֆ Fuller Housing Center, the construction of the half-finished building, which started 10 years ago, has been completed

The Sukiasyan family from Zovabert lived in their native village, literally on the ground. ” Built one hundred and ten years ago, the house passed from grandfather to grandson is earthen, the roof is covered with earth. Over the years, deteriorating due to the harsh climatic conditions typical of Gegharkunik region, the earthen house has become a fourth-class emergency building. For various reasons, it was not possible to build a new house. The Sukiasyans had to continue living there, take care of the day-to-day family of large families and be content with the occasional renovation work.

The daily life of the Sukiasyan family has finally changed. With the support of Viva-MTS և Fuller Housing Center, Gagik, who has lived in a land accident for 63 years, has completed the construction of a half-built building that began ten years ago. Lack of basic living conditions is no longer a problem for a large family. The new house is made of stone with all the communal facilities.





“We lived in our grandfather’s house with ten people. me, my wife and our two sons with their families. The earthen house is in the fourth degree of emergency. Ten years ago, we undertook the construction of a half-built building, the protracted process of which suggested that it might take ten years to complete. The housing program completely changed our lives. My eldest son’s family has already moved into a well-maintained apartment, and my worries have been shared. “I hope that soon we will be able to solve the house problem for my other son as well,” said the family’s grandfather, Gagik.

For ten years now, the housing program in all regions of Armenia has been implemented regardless of challenges and circumstances. The managers of Viva-MTS’s Fuller Housing Center partner companies regularly get acquainted with the work process through video tours.

“We have been implementing this program for ten years already. If we want to build a country, we must unite and work hard. We strive to be consistent with our partners to achieve results. Often, in different situations, it is necessary to show flexibility to overcome challenges. We are thrilled to see how strong our compatriots are in their determination to live in the countryside. The fact that every family stands up is a great achievement. This is the most important indicator of the success of the program, ”said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.





The Sukiasyans are one of 87 families supported by the 2021 housing program.

“The housing program is aimed at helping all the families who need a home. In this case, we were able to partially solve the problem of this large family. “We hope that in the near future we will be able to support the other half of the family. The emergency house with a history of more than a hundred years will complete its odyssey,” said Ashot Yeghiazaryan, President of the Fuller Center for Housing.

The ten-year success of Viva-MTS համատեղ “Fuller Housing Center” joint housing program speaks for itself. About 400 families received support in different regions of Armenia. For this purpose, Viva-MTS has invested almost 1 billion AMD.