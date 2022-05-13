From earthen walls, newly built stone | Morning

The Sukiasyan family from Zovabert lived in their native village, literally on the ground. ” Built one hundred and ten years ago, the house passed from grandfather to grandson is earthen, the roof is covered with earth. Over the years, deteriorating due to the harsh climatic conditions typical of Gegharkunik region, the earthen house has become a fourth-class emergency building. For various reasons, it was not possible to build a new house. The Sukiasyans had to continue living there, take care of the day-to-day family of large families and be content with the occasional renovation work.

The daily life of the Sukiasyan family has finally changed. With the support of Viva-MTS և Fuller Housing Center, Gagik, who has lived in a land accident for 63 years, has completed the construction of a half-built building that began ten years ago. Lack of basic living conditions is no longer a problem for a large family. The new house is made of stone with all the communal facilities.

“We lived in our grandfather’s house with ten people. me, my wife and our two sons with their families. The earthen house is in the fourth degree of emergency. Ten years ago, we undertook the construction of a half-built building, the protracted process of which suggested that it might take ten years to complete. The housing program completely changed our lives. My eldest son’s family has already moved into a well-maintained apartment, and my worries have been shared. “I hope that soon we will be able to solve the house problem for my other son as well,” said the family’s grandfather, Gagik.

For ten years now, the housing program in all regions of Armenia has been implemented regardless of challenges and circumstances. The managers of Viva-MTS’s Fuller Housing Center partner companies regularly get acquainted with the work process through video tours.

“We have been implementing this program for ten years already. If we want to build a country, we must unite and work hard. We strive to be consistent with our partners to achieve results. Often, in different situations, it is necessary to show flexibility to overcome challenges. We are thrilled to see how strong our compatriots are in their determination to live in the countryside. The fact that every family stands up is a great achievement. This is the most important indicator of the success of the program, ”said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

The Sukiasyans are one of 87 families supported by the 2021 housing program.

“The housing program is aimed at helping all the families who need a home. In this case, we were able to partially solve the problem of this large family. “We hope that in the near future we will be able to support the other half of the family. The emergency house with a history of more than a hundred years will complete its odyssey,” said Ashot Yeghiazaryan, President of the Fuller Center for Housing.

The ten-year success of Viva-MTS համատեղ “Fuller Housing Center” joint housing program speaks for itself. About 400 families received support in different regions of Armenia. For this purpose, Viva-MTS has invested almost 1 billion AMD.

Viva-MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is the leading mobile operator in Armenia, which has the largest network, providing a wide range of voice and data transmission services throughout Armenia. Based on the activity of best serving the interests of its subscribers, since the day of its establishment in 2005. Since July 1, Viva-MTS has been able to create a nationwide network in a short period of time – a large customer base. Viva-MTS is a leader in innovation, pursuing all developments in the field for the benefit of the country’s mobile telecommunications market. Viva-MTS is guided by the international standards of ISO 26000 – Social Responsibility, ISO / IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management System, as well as ISO 37001 – anti-corruption and anti-corruption standards. For more information, visit www.mts.am.

Mobile TeleSystem AGBU (MTS) is the largest telecommunications operator in Russia and the CIS. Together with its subsidiaries, the company serves 86.5 million subscribers in Russia, Armenia and Belarus. MTS shares have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the MBT code since June 2000. For more information, visit www.mtsgsm.co m:

***

The Fuller Housing Center of Armenia is a charitable non-governmental organization that helps low-income families in the Republic of Armenia to build, renovate simple, comfortable, affordable homes by providing them with long-term, interest-free loans. motivation to act. The monthly repayments form a working capital and are used to support other families, thus becoming a sustainable financial basis for community development. To date, the organization has supported about 1,300 families. For more information, visit www.fcharmenia.org or write [email protected] to the address: