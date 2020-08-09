From Dustin Johnson to Brooks Koepka and more, who still has a shot at the PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– A long haul for the very first golf significant of 2020 is being rewarded with an outstanding leaderboard and various possibilities heading into the last round of the PGA Championship.

TPC Harding Park has tested to be a worthwhile test, with lots of problem prowling and yet chances for fireworks. Birdies are to be had, however balls are likewise to be swallowed by deep rough and Cypress trees, too.

With a comparable cool projection for Sunday, here’s a appearance at the competitors heading into the last round, consisting of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who is within reach of a 3rd straight PGA Championship and 5th significant title.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Score -9

Position: Leader



Perhaps D.J. discovered the secret to success: a yardage book is overvalued. Actually, Johnson lost his, and had to depend on his sibling and caddie, A.J., for the elaborate information at HardingPark He shot 31 on the back and birdied 3 of the last 5 holes to shoot 65– regardless of a double bogey at the ninth.

Johnson, 36, has now shot 8 straight rounds in the 60 s at the PGA Championship and remains in position to win that evasive 2nd significant championship. Ten years after blowing the PGA in legendary style– he was punished 2 strokes for grounding his club in an 18 th-hole bunker to miss out on a playoff at Whistling Straits– he has another outstanding chance after being 4 back to start the day.

