From coronavirus doctor to Mr Gay World

Spanish doctor Fran Alvarado has already established at least one thing to celebrate in the coronavirus pandemic – becoming the new Mr Gay World.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Madrid, was last year’s runner-up.

But when this year’s contest was postponed to 2021 as a result of lockdown, that he took over the title – weeks after dealing with Covid-19.

Fran speaks concerning the importance of LGBT+ activism – and why he is sharing pictures of himself going bald and wearing weight.

Video by Jimmy Tam