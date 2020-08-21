‘From an Overall Safety Point of View, There is not a Huge Concern [About Flooding at Yongbyon]’

The Korean peninsula has actually been struck by record-breaking rainfall, with state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reporting recently that floods had actually damaged 40,000 hectares (154 square miles) of farmland, 16,680 houses, and 630 other structures all over the nation.

Commercial satellite images of the Yongbyon atomic power plant, the nation’s primary nuclear center, captured the attention of experts at 38 North, a North-Korea analysis site moneyed by the Washington- based Stimson Center.

38 North reported that although the five-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon does not appear to have actually been just recently running, “damage to the pumps and piping within the pump houses presents the biggest vulnerability to the reactors.”

“If the reactors were operating, for instance, the inability to cool them would require them to be shut down,” the report stated.

RFA’s Korean Service Thursday spoke with Olli Heinonen, previous Deputy Director-General for Safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and present prominent fellow with the Stimson Center’s 38 North program.

He went over the possible damage that the flooding might trigger to Yongbyon and the Pyongsan uranium mine, another flooded center. The interview has actually been modified for length and clearness.