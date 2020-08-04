From Accra to London, how photographer James Barnor captured decades of style

Written by Emma Firth, CNN

When he was 17 James Barnor took his very first photo, utilizing a little video camera a craft instructor talented him. His topic was a “clever and lovely” woman who he understood from school.

“Growing up in Ghana, I was surrounded by people who wanted to have their picture taken,” Barnor stated throughout a phone interview. “I don’t regret not taking pictures of landscapes. I started out as an apprentice portraiture photographer; people came to be photographed or (I would) go to weddings and school groups.”

During his profession covering 6 decades, the Accra- born photographer has actually stayed steady in his objective declaration: People are more fascinating than locations. Now, having actually simply turned 91, Barnor is one of Ghana’s most widely known professional photographers, though it’s just in this century that his work has actually been commemorated in exhibits throughout Europe and in the United States– after manager Nana Oforiatta-Ayim arranged his very first solo exhibit in 2007, held at the Black Cultural Archives in London.

AGIP with Graphic Designer, 1974 Credit: James Barnor

Since then, Barnor’s images have actually been gotten for The Victoria and Albert Museum and Tate’s long-term collections, and in 2015 the Nubuke Foundation in Accra held a retrospective of his work (the very first time the structure has actually hosted a retrospective of a homegrown …