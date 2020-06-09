From a fishing pond to a huge inflatable waterpark: Inside the home with Australia’s BEST backyard 

A Queensland home boasting ‘Australia’s finest yard’ is now up on the market.

The property at 505 Allambie Lane in Gumlow, on Townsville’s southern fringe, has seven bedrooms, six bogs, and parking areas for 15 automobiles.

But the actual worth of the 10.44 hectare property is that it comprises the Townsville Barra Fun Park, which incorporates 13 dams for fishing, a large Slip’n’Slide, a giant leaping pillow, tunnels, trampolines, catapults, a cable ski and paddle boats.

The property, which has been listed at $2.5million and likewise consists of it is personal cafe, licensed bar and group barbecue services.

The property can also be home to the Barramuddy impediment course which can be included as a part of the general bundle.

For potential homebuyers, the itemizing states the property ‘has huge development potential with loads of land obtainable for future improvement, many dams and infrastructure already in place.’

The waterpark’s present proprietor, Brent Stevenson, had opened the park to the public for the previous 20 summers however the coronavirus lockdown had pressured him to shut its doorways.

He determined the property was getting ‘too massive’ for him to function.

‘We want a purchaser with some recent concepts and enthusiasm. Someone who can deal with a greater enterprise than what I can do,’ Mr Stevenson instructed Daily Mail Australia.

‘But I even have 5 youngsters and promoting the park would imply I may spend some extra time with them.’

He mentioned as a result of all of the parks licensing has been accredited, the purchaser may construct no matter they need with out going by the common pink tape.

Mr Stevenson believes the largest draw to the property is the way of life that comes with having a waterpark in the yard.

The waterpark’s present proprietor, Brent Stevenson (pictured), mentioned he has been open to the public for 20 summers however had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic

‘I’ve seen people who got here right here once they had been children who now come to the park with children of their very own.

‘We’ve constructed up a good fame as a result of the locals know we’re right here to have a good time and supply a family-friendly setting.’

But not everyone seems to be joyful with Mr Stevenson’s resolution to promote the park.

‘My youngest instructed me: ”Daddy. I do not need you to promote the park.”

‘I mentioned: ”If you do not need me to buddy, I will not”.

‘My youngest baby is seven and he has 10 years of college left to go, so if I do not promote I’ll preserve going.’

