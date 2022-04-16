Life has shown that from 2018 onwards, with all the criminal cases that people who held this or that position during the previous government are going through, the law enforcement system looks at them not at the content of the case, but at the meeting with journalists today. said Erik Aleksanyan, a member of the advocacy group of former RA Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan.

“In this case, Aghvan Hovsepyan is no exception. “In the framework of this case, the body conducting the proceedings, the prosecutor supervising the investigation, did not look at the content of the case, but at whom this criminal case is being investigated,” said Erik Aleksanyan.

Details in the video.