Fritz von Weizsäcker: Gregor S gets 12 years for murder

A German man has been convicted of murdering Dr Fritz von Weizsäcker, the son of Germany’s former president.

A Berlin court handed Gregor S a 12 year sentence and sent him to a psychiatric hospital.

The sentence took under consideration his “reduced liability” due to a psychological disorder.

Dr Fritz von Weizsäcker had just finished a lecture on liver diseases when he was stabbed to death outside a Berlin hospital in November.

The murder of the 59-year-old father-of-four shocked Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel described it as a “terrible blow” for their family.

Dr von Weizsäcker was the son of Richard von Weizsäcker, the president of West Germany from 1984 to 1990. He oversaw the reunification of his country and served since the first president of the newly united Germany until 1994.

Documents submitted in court said Gregor S stabbed a doctor in the neck, causing a fatal wound reportedly 14cm (5.5in) long. “Fritz von Weizsäcker didn’t even have time to raise his arms,” ​​prosecutor Silke van Sweringen told the court.

Gregor S was also found guilty on Wednesday of attempted murder. A 34-year-old off-duty police officer who witnessed the killing overpowered the assailant, but was himself stabbed several times.

On Friday, a psychiatric report brought to the court said Gregor S endured a combined personality disorder and OCD, which partially limited his control during the time of the murder.

Experts figured the 57-year-old could nevertheless be dangerous, and noted he refuses to be treated.

Life sentences are mandatory for murder in Germany, but his diminished responsibility resulted in the paid off imprisonment.

In May, Gregor S told the court he had “never regretted my deed”, reportedly stating that he hated President Weizsäcker because he had sat on the board of a company which supplied chemicals in Agent Orange, used by US forces as a defoliant during the Vietnam War.

“I committed the crime out of political conviction, not delusion,” he said

But the prosecutors dismissed this, arguing this is instead a senseless act by a mentally disturbed man. “It is undoubtedly not a political murder,” Silke van Sweringen said.