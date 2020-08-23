Frijns beats Muller to pole by 0.018s

It was Race 1 winner Rene Rast who led certifying after the very first runs, his time of 1m36.507 s putting him 0.042 s clear of second-placed Frijns.

Muller sat 3rd after the very first flurry of laps, while Lucas Auer was the very best of the BMW chauffeurs in 6th, over 6 tenths off the supreme speed.

When the 2nd set of runs started, Abt colleagues Muller and Frijns appeared to be on a charge, splitting purple sector times in between them.

Muller was the very first to cross the line, setting the quickest 3rd sector of anybody to claim provisionary pole.

Frijns set purple times in sectors 1 and 2 and, although he could not rather match Muller in the last part of the lap, his time of 1m36.344 s sufficed to declare his 4th pole position in 6 certifying sessions up until now.

Team Rosberg Audi motorist Rast stopped working to enhance his time on the 2nd run and chosen 3rd behind Muller, while Sheldon van der Linde published an outstanding laptime of 1m36.515 s to put the very best of the BMWs on the 2nd row of the grid.

Audi’s Jamie Green certified simply 0.005 s adrift of van der Linde in 5th, while two-time DTM champ Marco Wittmann was 6th in the second of the BMWs.

Saturday star Timo Glock (BMW) was 0.585 s off the speed in seventh, and will share the 4th row of the grid with Audi’s Loic Duval.

Auer was not able to …