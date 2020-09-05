Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

Polesitter Duval escaped easily from lead to maintain the lead into Turn 1, with Ferdinand Habsburg going up to 2nd after soaring far from 4th on grid.

While Duval might hold station out front, Habsburg could not stay up to date with the factory Audi chauffeur and began falling the order, slipping behind Mike Rockenfeller to 6th by lap 12.

That permitted Frijns to return up to 2nd, with Rene Rast presuming 2nd having actually passed his title competitor Nico Muller on the opening lap of the race.

Duval was the very first of the leaders to make his pitstop on lap 16, with Rast and Muller following him a lap later on.

Rast’s stop was 3 seconds slower due to a hold-up in altering the front-right tire, which was simply enough for Muller to nab 3rd area from the ruling champ.

Meanwhile, at the front, Frijns began surrounding Duval for the lead of the race, bringing the deficit down to 0.8 s on lap 25.

Duval reacted to the Abt chauffeur’s speed to extend his benefit back up to 2nd, while Muller and Rast likewise signed up with the fight for triumph.

However, Duval’s speed started to fade and he lost 6 tenths on lap 29 alone, bringing Frijns and the rest of the chasing pack into play.

Frijns got a much better exit out of the turn 5 barrette and pulled together with Duval on the back straight, prior to making a.