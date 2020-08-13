Frigidaire FGMC2766UF 27 Inch Gallery Series Electric Microwave Wall Oven/Microwave Combination with True Convection Effortless Temperature Probe and Steam Clean in Stainless Steel

Price: $1,599.00
(as of Aug 13,2020 14:49:23 UTC – Details)
The Gallery Series 27″ Electric Wall Oven/Microwave Combination by Frigidaire offers a 3.8 cu. ft. oven and a 2 cu. ft. microwave. The unit features True Convection, Effortless temperature probe, quick preheat and sensor cooking.
27 Inch Electric Combination Wall Oven with True Convection Oven with Smudge Proof Stainless Steel
2.0 cubic feet Microwave Capacity with a 3.8 cubic feet Oven Capacity.
Effortless temperature probe quick preheat with sensor cooking.
30 minute self Steam Clean
Sabbath Mode (Star-K Certified)