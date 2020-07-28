Frigidaire FFMV1846VS 30″ Stainless Steel Over the Range Microwave with 1.8 cu. ft. Capacity, 1000 Cooking Watts, Child Lock and 300 CFM, in Stainless Steel

Price: $295.95
This Over the Range Microwave by Frigidaire offers 1.8 cu. ft. of capacity with 1000 cooking watts. The microwave also features 10 power levels, 300 CFM and LED cooktop light.
Width: 29.87″ x Height: 15.62″ x Depth: 15.75″
CFM: 300 – Capacity: 1.8 cu. ft. – Cooking Watts: 1000 – Number of Power Levels: 10
Venting Type: Non Ducted – Auto Defrost – Timer – 27 Touch Pad Buttons
2 Speeds – 105/300 CFM – Recirculating Kit: Sold Separately
120 Volts – Weight: 35.00 lbs