Frigidaire FFMV1645TH 30″ Over the Range Microwave with 1.6 cu. ft. Capacity, LED Lighting, Multi-Stage Cooking Option, in Stainless Steel with Black Handle

The 30″ Over the Range Microwave from Frigidaire will be the best addition to your place. The unit features a spacious 1.6 cu. ft. capacity for any sized dishes. LED lighting illuminates the food inside the microwave and on the cooking surface below.
Width: 29.87 ” X Height: 16.41″ X Depth: 15.25″
1.6 cu. ft. Capacity, 220 CFM, 10 Power Levels, 1000 Cooking Watts
InteriorLED Lighting and Cooktop LED Lighting
Multi-Stage Cooking, One-Touch Controls and Two Speed Ventilation.