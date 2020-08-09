Frigidaire EFR115-BLUE 1.6 Cu Ft Compact Fridge for Office, Dorm Room, Mancave or RV, Blue



Price: $150.00

(as of Aug 09,2020 00:02:59 UTC – Details)



The Frigidaire 1. 6 cu-ft. Mini Fridge is roomy enough for your groceries but small and sleek enough to fit almost anywhere. The convenient door basket on the reversible door is large enough for 2L bottles, canned drinks and other items. The door can be conveniently set to open from the left or right side to fit your needs. It is ideal for a college dorm, bedroom, office or any place you need a compact fridge to keep your food and beverages handy and cold. This reversible door refrigerator has an ice cube tray, adjustable thermostat, and an invisible door handle. With its space-saving design you can safely and conveniently place this Frigidaire 1. 6-cu. -ft. Refrigerator in any spot.

1. 6 Cubic Foot refrigerator is perfect for your college dorm room, bed room, office, and any place you need a compact fridge to keep your food and beverages cold

The fridge is CFC free and has a built in accurate adjustable thermostat so you can keep your food and drinks at the perfect temperature

fridge is compressor cooled, meaning it will perform well no matter what the outside and inside temperature is

Within the fridge there is a freezer compartment to make ice cubes or store the perfect snack

2 Liter Bottle Storage, Slide Out Shelves