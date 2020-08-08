Frigidaire EFMIS129 Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cools & Heats, 4 Liter Capacity Chills Six 12 oz Cans, 100% Freon-Free & Eco Friendly, Includes Plugs for Home Outlet & 12V Car Charger-Red



MINI FRIDGE, MAXIMUM CHILL. The Frigidaire Portable Personal Fridge keeps your food and drinks the perfect temperature while at home and on the go. The ultimate versatile cooler, this mini fridge goes from cooling to heating with just the flip of a switch. Cools up to 32°F below ambient temperature, and warms up to 140°F at an ambient temperature of 75°F. Compact space saving design and lightweight features make it easy to take with you anywhere, yet can still fit your needs; 4 Liter capacity chills six 12 oz. cans, while a removable shelf makes it easy to store milk, juice, yogurt, bottles, smoothies, cheese, fruit, coffee, soup, and many more home cooked meals or beverages. Perfect for personal spaces, bedrooms, offices, hotels, boats, carpools, soccer games, sporting events, backyard BBQ, pool parties and more! Conveniently plugs into standard home outlets and 12V car chargers so you can take with you anywhere you go. 100% Freon-Free and and cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability.

Use this micro fridge to store and cool your lunch, drinks, beer, baby bottles or even soup!

4 Liter capacity chills six 12 oz. soda cans; interior is 5 x 5 x 7. 5 and includes removable shelf so you can store small items such as yogurt, fruit, milk, bottles etc

Plug Into Either Home Outlet or Car 12 V Outlet – Both Chargers Are Included in the Box

GO GREEN! : This product was engineered with thermoelectric technology. It uses advanced semiconductors that are free of CFC’s and refrigerants, making it better for the environment.

1-year hassle-free