Home Armenia Friendship with heroes is the most precious thing to take with you... Armenia Friendship with heroes is the most precious thing to take with you from Armenia. The last solo exhibition of Istanbul-Armenian artist Versha took place | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Friendship with heroes is the most precious thing to take with you from Armenia. The last solo exhibition of Istanbul-Armenian artist Versha took place | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Participants of “Youth Voice” movement marching from Sardarapat to Yerevan closed the speedometer with the flag of Artsakh | Morning Armenia “Well, then, shame on Arthur Davtyan, let him go and get the drum and play the drum on YouTube.” Garik Galeyan |: ... Armenia City Hall employees arrested on suspicion of taking bribes Morning Recent Posts San Francisco sued over ‘nightmare’ neighborhood conditions Troye Sivan has taken part in Bon Appetit’s Side-by-Side Chef series, making breakfast There is no bigger step leading to the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh than... The post of the Turkish opposition MP found a negative response among Turkish users.... The United States is against any unilateral actions in Nagorno-Karabakh, especially by Azerbaijan. ... Most Popular The swearing-in ceremony of the judges took place at the presidential residence Judges of the Court of First Instance of Lori Region Taron Tadjosyan, Martin Arzumanyan, Judges of the Court of First Instance of Shirak Region... Employees of Yerevan Municipality were arrested on suspicion of taking bribes. police disclosure The General Department of State Protection of the Police received information on corruption crimes, which were sold to the officers of the Criminal Police's... Police units revealed 76 cases of crime, 6 of which were previously committed According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 28 to 29 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic... A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take... On April 29, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the RA MFA reports. The interlocutors expressed... “Naghash” ensemble will give concerts in European countries The Armenian State Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert series of "Naghash" ensemble in European countries in May. In particular, on May 5...