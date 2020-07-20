Friends stung with a £210 Uber bill after passing out during ride home

Two men who got into an Uber while drunk ended up more than 80 miles from their destination after the driver took them to the wrong street of the same name.

Olly England and Jamie Baxter from Leeds were planning to travel from Royal Park Avenue in Headingly to Moss Gardens in Alwoodley – a distance of less than five miles.

Instead of the trip, which should have lasted around 10 minutes, the driver took the two friends to Moss Gardens in Southport – a distance of more than 80 miles.

Worse still for the two friends, when they arrived at their destination, the driver ordered them from the car leaving them without any idea as to their location, having charged them £210.

Mr Baxter, 21, had ordered the cab from Headingly at 5am on July 19 having earlier enjoyed pints with his friend at The Box in Leeds city centre.

According to Mr Baxter, he was ‘tipsy and tired’ when they got into the Uber and did not check to see if the address was correct.

Mr England, a sales consultant at David Lloyd, said: ‘It was an eventful night!

‘Jamie had booked the taxi to his house and I was going to walk home from his. I took my contact lenses out before getting into the taxi preparing for when I got home.

‘We were both slumped over and fell asleep, two hours later the driver was kicking us out.

‘I woke up and thought it was a bit of a long journey.

‘We were left on a long road in an affluent area. We got out and I asked Jamie where the hell we were.

‘I knocked on one of the doors to ask where we were and in a strong Scouse accent, the man said we were in Southport. I had about three per cent battery on my phone and it even said we were in Southport, not in Leeds.

‘I had to call my colleague about 10 times to ask her to swap shifts; no one believed me until I sent them a screenshot of my location. I was supposed to start at 9am!’

With the last of his battery power, Mr England, 22, tried to book another Uber back to Leeds – costing £160. However, after telling a taxi driver the story of their eventful night, they were offered a lift back to Leeds for £110.

Mr Baxter did pay Mr England back for the mishap, but he was still out of pocket to the tune of £320 – money which could have been used for their trip to Alicante tomorrow.

Mr England ‘It was an expensive night out and that’s not even counting the drinks we had. Luckily for me, it was my idiot friend’s doing so he sent me the money back.

‘We got back into Leeds at 9:20am. I got showered dressed and got to work around 10.30am. I told my manager about it and they said only you can do that!

‘Everyone I’ve told the story to has had a positive response or they’ve laughed about it.

‘Jamie complained to Uber and they refunded him £5.’

Mr England tweeted a screenshot of the trip, with the caption: ‘Taxi went to plan, apparently [sic] there is two Moss Gardens.’

Unsurprisingly, they gave the Uber journey a one-star rating.