‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston recalls ‘trying to prove’ she was more than Rachel: ‘I … fought with myself’

“I really could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape Rachel from ‘Friends,’ just Rachel from ‘Friends,’ it’s on on a regular basis and you’re just like, ‘Stop playing this f—ing show,'” Aniston told the outlet. “I completely just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever because it was just constantly about trying to prove I was more than that.”

Despite the show’s success, Aniston said she still felt the necessity to strip herself from the moniker in order for her career to form in to something substantial and she opened up through the roundtable — which included Janelle Monae, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Helena Bonham Carter and Rose Byrne — about how precisely her role in the 2002 film “The Good Girl” aided in breaking up Aniston from Rachel.

“‘The Good Girl’ was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t, that was such a relief to me,” she said. “But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, ‘Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.’”

“So, I was almost doing it for myself just to see if I could do something other than that,” Aniston added. “And it was terrifying because you’re doing it as you’re watching world.”

Don’t get her wrong — Aniston is incredibly appreciative of the opportunity she had to blossom in to one of Hollywood’s biggest draws; while teasing the show’s reunion, she even admitted to “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow that she usually watches the blooper reels.

“Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene,” she said of the series that aired from 1994 to 2004.