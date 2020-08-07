‘Friends’ reunion set to begin production by mid-August amid pandemic, production company says

Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman and senior executive Carly Shackleton informed Deadline on Friday that shooting must be occurring within the next 2 weeks and the reunion will be directed by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston.

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE ‘FRIENDS’ REUNION

“We’re very excited for that,” stated Pearlman.

But do not anticipate a live studio audience. “We’re assuming that even 2021 doesn’t have audiences that we are used to for any of the shows that we make. If that changes, then great,” he included. “The just method it alters is if you have a vaccine.”

The “Friends” reunion was initially expected to be taped in April and air in May

however the pandemic suspended all strategies.

‘FRIENDS’ CO-STARS JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW REUNITE ON INSTAGRAM

In late July, David Schwimmer (aka Ross Geller) provided an update about shooting. ” I can inform you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, however truthfully, we will do it when it’s safe,” Schwimmer informed