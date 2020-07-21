‘Friends’ reunion could start filming next month, David Schwimmer says

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the hit NBC sitcom, said that filming of the special will be dependent on safety considerations as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” Schwimmer told Fallon in a appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday.

“And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe,” that he said.

The special, which have been long rumored and anticipated by fans, was confirmed by HBO Max in February. HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.

The reunion was put on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Schwimmer, plans continue to be afoot to create the show to our screens. The actor also said that the show, which will be “unscripted,” will consist of an interview and some “surprise bits” — while its unclear what these might be, it appears fans wont have to wait too long to discover. Schwimmer also told Fallon he almost did not take the role as Geller, carrying out a “miserable” experience as a string regular before “Friends.” Schwimmer said that the previous show was canceled after 12 episodes, but that he felt like a “prop,” which made him determined never to star in yet another sitcom. “When that show was canceled — thank goodness — I was like, ‘I’m never doing another sitcom.'” He told Fallon that when that he first got the call concerning the role on “Friends,” that he declined, however when he heard that creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane wrote the character of Geller with him in your mind, he decided to take part.

