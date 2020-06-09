Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman says she ‘didn’t do enough’ for diversity

Image copyright

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has admitted she “didn’t do enough” to advertise racial diversity in her exhibits.

Kauffman, who additionally co-created Grace and Frankie, was requested on a digital panel interview what she wished she knew when she began out.

“I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions,” she stated.

Despite its success, Friends has been criticised lately for its lack of diversity, even by its solid members.

Kauffman added in the course of the 2020 ATX TV Festival: “I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is, what can I do?

“What can I do otherwise? How can I run my present in a brand new manner? And that is one thing I not solely want I knew after I began showrunning, however I want I knew all the best way up via final 12 months.”

In an interview earlier this year, David Schwimmer – who performed Ross within the sitcom – proposed a extra numerous remake.

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” he stated. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour.

“One of the primary girlfriends I had on the present was an Asian American lady, and later I dated African American girls. That was a really aware push on my half.”

Lisa Kudrow, who performed Phoebe, was just lately requested what a modern-day reboot of Friends would appear like and told The Sunday Times: “Well, it might not be an all-white solid, for certain.”

However she added that the show was of its time: “I’m unsure what else, however to me, it ought to be checked out as a time capsule, not for what they did mistaken.”

Friends was arguably one of the most popular sitcoms in TV history, running for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004. It has since gained a whole new young audience.

The cast of Friends is also set to reunite for a one-off unscripted special, which will be shown on the HBO Max streaming service.

They will be seen reminiscing about their time on the series. However, production has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

