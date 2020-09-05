Friendlies: Liverpool hit seven after early scare against Blackpool | Football News





Liverpool resisted from 2-0 down to beat Blackpool 7-2 in a friendly at Anfield on Saturday.

In Liverpool’s last pre-season clash, League One side Blackpool were ahead after 15 minutes through CJ Hamilton, prior to Jerry Yates doubled their lead from the area.

Liverpool cut in half the deficit through Joel Matip’s glancing header right before the break, and the champs hit 2 in 2 minutes after half-time through Sadio Mane’s tap-in and Roberto Firmino, who got a creative discuss Takumi Minamino’s effort.

Harvey Elliott came off the bench to score his very first objective for the club, prior to Minamino netted a 5th for Liverpool, who were now in overall control.

Divock Origi transformed Curtis Jones’ help prior to Sepp van den Berg turned house from close-range from …