Friday’s NRL wrap: Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm triumph | Rugby League News





Matt Burton performed a starring function for the Panthers in opposition to the Warriors

We recap the entire motion from Friday’s two NRL matches which noticed Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm emerge victorious…

Penrith Panthers 26-0 New Zealand Warriors

Two tries from 20-year-old half-back Matt Burton set Penrith Panthers on their method to victory in opposition to the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium within the first match of the day.

Burton seized on a fortuitous bounce of the ball from half-back companion Jarome Luai’s kick to open the scoring and then confirmed his alertness to snaffle a unfastened ball and race 40 metres to dot down for his second.

0:19 Matt Burton pounced on a poor kick from Blake Green and flew previous the Warriors defence to seize his second strive of the match Matt Burton pounced on a poor kick from Blake Green and flew previous the Warriors defence to seize his second strive of the match

Luai received in on the motion as properly to take Penrith right into a 16-Zero lead on the break and they continued the place they left off when the second half received beneath means.

Josh Mansour completed off a powerful assault from Penrith to take them additional in entrance and the win was sealed when Burton despatched Billy Burns over 16 minutes from time, whereas the Warriors had been unable to get on the board to be nilled only one week after holding St George Illawarra Dragons scoreless.

The consequence takes Penrith’s document to a few wins and one draw from their opening 4 matches, which means they’re unbeaten at this level of the season for the primary time since 1997.

Melbourne Storm 22-8 South Sydney Rabbitohs

0:27 Ryan Papenhuyzen received on the tip of an awesome break and go from Suliasi Vunivalu to open the scoring for Storm Ryan Papenhuyzen received on the tip of an awesome break and go from Suliasi Vunivalu to open the scoring for Storm

Craig Bellamy and Melbourne Storm maintained their hoodoo over Wayne Bennett and South Sydney Rabbitohs within the second conflict of the day at AAMI Park.

Head coach Bellamy noticed his spectacular document in opposition to groups coached by Bennett lengthen to 26 wins from 36 conferences, whereas the 22-Eight win for his aspect ensured the Storm prolonged their profitable document in opposition to Souths on their very own patch to 16 straight matches.

The Storm took the lead 9 minutes with an unconverted strive from a length-of-the-field counter-attack which was began and completed by Josh Papenhuyzen, however the Rabbitohs edged forward when Latrell Mitchell picked out Alex Johnston to attain and Adam Reynolds added the extras.

0:26 Some slick dealing with result in Josh Addo-Carr placing it on a plate for Justin Olam to seal the win for Storm Some slick dealing with result in Josh Addo-Carr placing it on a plate for Justin Olam to seal the win for Storm

Suliasi Vunivalu put Melbourne again in entrance with a second unconverted rating simply earlier than the break and though Reynolds drew the away aspect degree with a penalty after the break, a string of errors would show to be their undoing.

The Storm had been responsible of constructing errors too, however had been medical when it mattered. A penalty from Cameron Smith to place them again, adopted by Josh Addo-Carr hauling down an outstanding kick from Cameron Munster to attain and Justin Olam ending off a slick transfer late on.